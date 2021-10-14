In fact, it generated $1.23 billion of revenue, which was up 40% from last year and 35% ahead of the forecast. Its peers also beat their own more generous forecasts in equities: Morgan Stanley was 19% ahead, Bank of America Corp. 14.5%, and on Wednesday JPMorgan Chase & Co. was 20% ahead of estimates. Goldman Sachs reports on Friday; if it doesn’t beat its predicted revenue growth of almost 7.5% for equities that might end up being the biggest shock of the week.