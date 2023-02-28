Civeo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The provider of remote-site workforce housing posted revenue of $162.2 million in the period.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.31 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 98 cents per share.

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Civeo Corp. (CVEO) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $12.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

For the year, the company reported net income of $4 million, or 21 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $697.1 million.