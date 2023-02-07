Civista Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANDUSKY, Ohio — SANDUSKY, Ohio — Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $12.1 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $48.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $42.6 million, which also topped Street forecasts.
For the year, the company reported profit of $39.4 million, or $2.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $139.3 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIVB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIVB