I’d prefer to think they picked the name knowing that they’d sooner or later have to buy out the rights to the name held by the pre-existing Guardians. I used to teach a case from 1968 called Burger King v. Hoots. The national fast-food chain was awarded rights to the name throughout the country, except for a small area in Illinois where the defendant had used the name first, and where locals presumably associated the name with his restaurant. I explained to the students why the court had found the efficient solution: The local restaurant had created local value, and the national chain needed national value. Thus the parties would bargain and find a price at which Burger King would buy out Hoots’s rights.