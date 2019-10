More than 1,400 people have been arrested since the group began blocking roads, bridges and airports in London a week ago to demand faster action on climate change. Most have been released without charge.

Extinction Rebellion said Tuesday it had “let the Trafalgar Square site go” but “the international rebellion continues.”

On Tuesday, a member of the group climbed atop an entrance to the Department for Transport to protest the downing of trees for a high-speed rail project.

