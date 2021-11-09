Clearly, the best way to deal with heavier rainfall and rising sea levels is to decarbonize and avoid these outcomes altogether. But even under an optimistic scenario where net-zero emissions are reached by around 2050, we can expect significant changes, and the countries least equipped to deal with the consequences — from sub-Saharan Africa to Pacific islands — will suffer most severely. Some of the damage, and this new uncertain existence, is now locked in. It’s true that the International Energy Agency, which before Glasgow had put the world on track for 2.1 °C of warming, has now said increased pledges around the summit could reduce that to 1.8 °C. But that’s dependent on promises — and is still a temperature level that brings major climate risks.