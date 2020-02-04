The metal producer cut its profit forecast for 2020 following a disappointing fiscal second quarter.

Green Dot Corp., up $2.41 to $34.23

Activist investor Starboard disclosed a 9.3% stake in the financial technology company.

Ralph Lauren Corp., up $10.42 to $123. 68

The clothing and apparel company handily beat analysts’ fiscal third-quarter profit forecasts.

McKesson Corp., up $5.35 to $149.25

The prescription drug distributor’s fiscal third-quarter profit beat Wall Street expectations.

Clorox Co., up $7.78 to $163.62

The household products company reported surprisingly good fiscal second-quarter earnings.

Allegheny Technologies Inc., up $2.69 to $19.78

The maker of steel and specialty metals beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.