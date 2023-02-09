Cloudflare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) on Thursday reported a loss of $45.9 million in its fourth quarter. The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The web security and content delivery company posted revenue of $274.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $274.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Cloudflare expects its per-share earnings to range from 3 cents to 4 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $290 million to $291 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Cloudflare expects full-year earnings in the range of 15 cents to 16 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion.

