CME: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — CME Group Inc. (CME) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $637.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.75. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.92 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.

The parent company of the Chicago Board of Trade and other exchanges posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.69 billion, or $7.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.02 billion.

