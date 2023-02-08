CME: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — CME Group Inc. (CME) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $637.9 million.
The parent company of the Chicago Board of Trade and other exchanges posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.
For the year, the company reported profit of $2.69 billion, or $7.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.02 billion.
