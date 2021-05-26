Canadian National plans to set up a voting trust that would acquire Kansas City Southern and hold the railroad during the Surface Transportation Board’s lengthy review of the overall deal. Last week, regulators rejected CN’s initial plan for that voting trust because at that point the railroads hadn’t submitted a detailed copy of their merger agreement, but the STB said it would take a cautious approach to approving the plan. The board also questioned whether the level of debt Canadian National plans to take on to buy Kansas City Southern would undermine the financial stability of the railroad.