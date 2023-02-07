CNO: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARMEL, Ind. — CARMEL, Ind. — CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $43.4 million.
The insurance holding company posted revenue of $973.6 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $912.4 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $396.8 million, or $3.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.58 billion.
