FILE - In this May 8, 2018, file photo, former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship speaks to supporters in Charleston, W.Va. Blankenship says he intends to file paperwork to run in the West Virginia’s U.S. Senate race as the Constitution Party’s nominee. Blankenship’s campaign announced he would file the paperwork Tuesday, July 24, but he doesn’t expect it to be certified and will “vigorously challenge” any denial. (Tyler Evert, File/Associated Press)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Former coal executive Don Blankenship has filed paperwork to run in West Virginia’s U.S. Senate race as the Constitution Party’s nominee.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Blankenship filed the documents at the secretary of state’s office Tuesday with signatures of an estimated 11,000 registered voters.

Blankenship’s campaign has said it will “vigorously challenge” any denial of his efforts to be on the ballot.

It’s unclear whether the bid violates West Virginia’s “sore loser” law, which prohibits major party primary candidates who lose from switching to a minor party.

Blankenship finished third in the Republican primary. He wants to join Republican Patrick Morrisey and incumbent Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on the November ballot.

Blankenship is a former CEO of Massey Energy, which owned a mine where a 2010 explosion killed 29 miners. He spent a year in federal prison for violating safety regulations.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.