Authorities said the ship was suspected of dragging anchor during severe weather on January 25 near the pipeline that ferried crude from offshore platforms to the coast.
The pipeline run by Houston-based Amplify Energy leaked about 25,000 gallons (94,635 liters) of crude into the ocean last month, prompting beach and fishery closures and raising concerns among environmentalists about the impact of oil washing up along the coast.
The Coast Guard previously designated the owner and operator of the MSC Danit as parties of interest to the spill for suspected anchor dragging near the pipeline during the same weather event. Other vessels and scenarios remain under investigation.