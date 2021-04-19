Sales rose 5% in the January-March period this year, the Atlanta company said Monday. But the recovery is uneven. Case volume declined in North America and Europe, where many dining rooms and other venues remain closed.

Sales of soft drinks were fueled by new products like Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. Sales of juice and milk also rose. But bottled water sales declined globally. Coffee sales dropped 21% as many of the company’s Costa retail stores remained closed.

Net income dropped 19% to $2.2 billion in the first quarter. Excluding one-time items, the company earned 55 cents per share. That exceeded Wall Street’s forecast of 50 cents, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Coke’s revenue rose 5% to $9.0 billion, ahead of the $8.6 billion analysts had forecast.

People are regaining some mobility as the vaccine push in the U.S. goes into overdrive.

Half of all adults in the U.S. have received at least one COVID-19 shot, the government announced Sunday.