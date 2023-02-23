Codexis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — Codexis Inc. (CDXS) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.6 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The producer of custom industrial enzymes posted revenue of $30.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $29.1 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $33.6 million, or 51 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $138.6 million.

Codexis expects full-year revenue in the range of $63 million to $68 million.

Codexis shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.49, a decline of 68% in the last 12 months.

