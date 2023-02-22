The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Coeur Mining: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

February 22, 2023 at 7:25 p.m. EST

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $49 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 6 cents per share.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $210.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $3.12. A year ago, they were trading at $4.21.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDE

