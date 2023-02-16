Cohu: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

POWAY, Calif. — POWAY, Calif. — Cohu Inc. (COHU) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $21.6 million.
The maker of semiconductor test equipment posted revenue of $191.1 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $96.8 million, or $1.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $812.8 million.
