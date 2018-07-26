This undated photo provided by Coca-Cola shows the company’s “Dasani Purefill”. The company is testing the machine on the campus of Georgia Tech that lets people fill reusable water bottles with filtered water at no cost, but also offers the option of paying to add bubbles and flavors. (Coca-Cola via AP) (Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Can a machine that dispenses water for free also turn into a cash stream for Coca-Cola?

The company is testing a machine on the campus of Georgia Tech that lets people fill reusable water bottles with filtered water at no cost — but also offers the option of paying to add bubbles and flavors.

It’s an example of how Coke is searching for new ways to make money as Americans drink less traditional soda. It might also help the company make money on the reusable bottle habit, which could otherwise hurt its business.

Some worry the machines may be a way to brand plain drinking water.

Coke isn’t giving financial details about the single machine, but plans to test the concept at more college campuses this fall.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.