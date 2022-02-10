Coke said its coffee sales volumes grew 17% in the October-December period as its Costa coffee shops reopened in the United Kingdom. Sports drinks rose 18% thanks to strong growth for Bodyarmor. Coke, which has had a 15% share in Bodyarmor since 2018, bought full control of the brand for $5.6 billion in November.
Net income jumped 66% to $2.4 billion. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, fell 5% to 45 cents per share.
That was better than Wall Street expected. Industry analysts had projected earnings of 41 cents per share on revenue of $8.98 billion, according to FactSet.
Rival PepsiCo also reported better-than-expected fourth quarter results Thursday.
Pepsi’s net revenue grew 12% to $25.2 billion, better than the $24 billion Wall Street was anticipating. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.53 was a penny ahead of forecasts.
Pepsi said its North American profit took a hit from increased commodity and transportation costs.
Shares of the The Coca-Cola Co. rose more than 1% before the opening bell. PepsiCo’s shares were flat.