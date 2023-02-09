Colliers International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TORONTO — TORONTO — Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $22.5 million. The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.31 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.32 per share.

The commercial real estate services provider posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $46.3 million, or $1.05 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $4.46 billion.

Colliers International expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.50 to $8 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.6 billion to $4.8 billion.

