Colony Credit: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $4.2 million.
For the year, the company reported net income of $45.8 million, or 34 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $127.1 million.
Colony Credit shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 18% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRSP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRSP