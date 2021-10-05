KPMG, a longtime sponsor of Phil Mickelson, signed up former world No. 1 Stacy Lewis and they were part of a commercial on breaking glass ceilings. That was right about the time KPMG became title sponsor of the Women’s PGA Championship, elevating the longtime major with a higher purse (now $4.5 million, double what it was before KPMG got involved) and taking it to courses that previously held men’s majors, such as Hazeltine and Aronimink.