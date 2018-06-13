FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The potential for another media megadeal are sending shares of Comcast, Twenty-First Century Fox and Disney into motion before the opening bell. After a judge cleared AT&T’s $85 billion takeover of Time Warner on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, many now expect Comcast to top Disney’s pending $52.4 billion stock offer for the entertainment assets of Twenty-First Century Fox, possibly as early as Wednesday. (Richard Drew, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — A federal court ruling this week has sent shares of Comcast, Twenty-First Century Fox and Disney into motion, with major media companies potentially on the brink of a bidding war.

Following a Tuesday ruling that cleared the way for AT&T’s $85 billion takeover of Time Warner, almost everyone expects Comcast to make a move for entertainment assets belonging to Twenty-First Century Fox, including the studios behind the “Avatar” movies, “The Simpsons” and “Modern Family.”

If that happens Wednesday, as many anticipate, it could come at a cost for Disney, which has already offered $52.4 billion in stock for those assets.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox are jumping 9 percent in premarket trading. Shares of Comcast and Disney moved in the other direction, down 3.5 percent and nearly 2 percent, respectively.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.