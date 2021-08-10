The lasagnas have also gone to Americans struggling with challenges unrelated to the pandemic. In Reston, Virginia, Jan Delucien, who has suffered from traumatic brain injury since accidentally slamming her head on her car door four years ago, requested her first lasagna in July after hearing about it in her brain support group meetings. Unable to work, Delucien, 64, has relied on food deliveries from her local Meals on Wheels. The income she receives from social security disability doesn’t allow her to buy much else, Delucien says, so seeing a smiling volunteer with a warm pan of lasagna that tasted good meant much more to her than just a meal.