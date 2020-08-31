TVA spokesman Jim Hopson said the utility disagrees with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, but has not decided whether to appeal.
“We take this issue very seriously and respect the NRC’s decision,” Hopson said in a statement. “TVA previously investigated these events, which occurred several years ago, and did not reach the same conclusion as the NRC. We are continuing to evaluate the NRC’s notice and are evaluating our next steps.”
Shea remains an executive at TVA, but no longer oversees nuclear regulatory affairs.
The Tennessee Valley Authority is the nation’s largest public utility and serves most of Tennessee and parts of Alabama, Mississippi and Kentucky as well as small sections of Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
