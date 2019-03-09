In this Oct. 11, 2016 photo provided by Samuel Jessup, climate change activist Michael Foster, of Seattle, turns an emergency shut-off valve on an oil pipeline in northeastern North Dakota. Foster was arrested and ended up spending six months in jail. The valve-turning tactic has been embraced in recent years by activists who believe fossil fuels are precipitating a global warming crisis. But the energy industry and its advocates say it amounts to domestic terrorism, and lawmakers in several states are considering stiffening penalties. (Courtesy of Samuel Jessup via AP) (Associated Press)

BISMARCK, N.D. — An idea developed by indigenous peoples and environmentalists in Canada to protest an oil pipeline in 2015 has been embraced recently by climate change activists in the U.S.

They call themselves valve turners, because they break onto private pipeline property and turn above-ground emergency shut-off valves to protest fossil fuels. They’re willing to go to jail. But laws aren’t uniform, so sometimes they do, sometimes they don’t.

The energy industry and its advocates say the fledgling protest tactic amounts to domestic terrorism. Nothing has happened federally, but several states are trying to stiffen penalties for targeting “critical infrastructure” such as pipelines.

Valve turners say they won’t be deterred because the planet is in jeopardy if they can’t raise awareness of a pending climate change catastrophe.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.