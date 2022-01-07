Many companies including Lowe’s and Target have publicly said they would abide by any federal vaccine mandate and were taking steps to meet the mandate, but stopped short of coming out with their own requirement. General Motors said Friday that it “stands firmly in support” of COVID-19 vaccination in an e-mail to The Associated Press, and that it was reviewing the rules “with multiple internal and external stakeholders and determining the actions we must take to ensure company-wide understanding and compliance.”