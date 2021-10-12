Target said it will hire 100,000 holiday workers this year, about 30,000 less than last year, but will give 5 million additional hours to its existing workforce, potentially pumping $75 million more into workers’ paychecks. Target employees are already working nearly 15% more than last year, but the retailer said they are asking for more hours. Target, which already pays workers at least $15 an hour, is planning to give store workers an extra $2 an hour if they work weekends and other busy days closer to Christmas.