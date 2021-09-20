Delta Air Lines Inc. imposed a $200 monthly health-plan surcharge for its unvaccinated employees, prompting about a fifth of them to get a shot. The move led few Delta workers to quit, a rebuke to naysayers who have said tougher corporate vaccine requirements would spark worker revolts. United Airlines Inc., the first airline company to mandate vaccinations, gave its 67,000 employees until Sept. 27 to get shots, after which they’ll be fired. The airline said employees granted religious exemptions and the like will be placed on unpaid, temporary leave on Oct. 2. Southwest Airlines Co., which doesn’t have a mandate, is offering 16 hours of extra pay to workers who get vaccinated. Vanguard Group Inc. and Whirlpool Corp., also mandate-less, give their employees $1,000 to get jabbed.