NEW ORLEANS — A company building a crude oil pipeline in Louisiana expects to complete the construction project by October if a federal appeals court doesn’t order another halt to the work.

In a court filing Wednesday, Bayou Bridge Pipeline LLC’s attorneys said construction of the entire 163-mile (262-kilometer) pipeline was nearly 76 percent complete as of Sunday.

A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals asked for that update last Friday. The judges are considering whether the company can continue building the pipeline through the environmentally fragile Atchafalaya Basin swamp.

In April, company lawyers urged the panel to throw out a district court judge’s order that had stopped pipeline work in the swamp. In March, a different panel suspended that order pending a final decision by the 5th Circuit.

