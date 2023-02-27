Compugen: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HOLON, Israel — HOLON, Israel — Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) on Monday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its fourth quarter. The Holon, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $7.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $33.7 million, or 39 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $7.5 million.

The company’s shares closed at 75 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.02.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CGEN

GiftOutline Gift Article