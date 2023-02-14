Computer Programs and Systems: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOBILE, Ala. — MOBILE, Ala. — Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.5 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $15.9 million, or $1.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $326.6 million.
Computer Programs and Systems expects full-year revenue in the range of $340 million to $350 million.
