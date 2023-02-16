Con Ed: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $190 million.
The utility posted revenue of $4.03 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.52 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.66 billion, or $4.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.67 billion.
Con Ed expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.75 to $4.95 per share.
