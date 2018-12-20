NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., down $3.68 to $69.61

The drugstore chain reported lower sales than analysts expected.

Tilray Inc., up $7.30 to $78.30

The Canadian marijuana grower said it will develop marijuana-infused drinks in a partnership with Labatt Breweries.

Conagra Brands Inc., down $4.81 to $24.28

The maker of Chef Boyardee and other food brands reported disappointing sales in its latest quarter.

Chevron Corp., down $2.85 to $104.98

Oil prices continued to retreat, with benchmark U.S. crude falling 4.8 percent.

Newell Brands Inc., down 37 cents to $20.03

Activist investor Carl Icahn bought more stock in the consumer products company.

Newmont Mining Corp., up $2 to $34.09

The price of gold rose Thursday as the dollar weakened and investors worried about economic growth.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $4.05 to $6.39

The drugmaker said regulators won’t grant a faster review of an experimental lung cancer drug.

Twitter Inc., down $3.64 to $29.29

Short-selling firm Citron Research slashed its price target and said Twitter will have to make big changes to curb abusive behavior.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.