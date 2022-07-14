Conagra, APA fall; Taiwan Semiconductor, First Republic rise

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Morgan Stanley, down 29 cents to $74.69.
The investment bank reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, down $3.45 to $10.58.
The owner of industrial properties cut its dividend.
Conagra Brands Inc., down $2.59 to $33.15.
The food producer cut its profit forecast and plans on more price increases as it deals with inflation.
APA Corp., down $1.32 to $31.58.
Energy stocks fell along with sliding oil prices.
First Republic Bank, up $2.63 to $150.98.
The bank reported solid second-quarter financial results.
Newmont Corp., down $3.20 to $54.99.
The gold miner slipped along with falling prices for the precious metal.