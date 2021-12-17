Many of the world’s largest central banks met last week to consider tighter monetary policy in the face of higher inflation. The Federal Reserve announced that it would double the pace of its tapering of asset purchases to $30 billion a month, and participants forecast three interest rate hikes in 2022. The European Central Bank also announced plans to dial back pandemic-era funding, while the Bank of England unexpectedly raised its key rate by 15 basis points to 0.25 percent.
Markets initially rallied Wednesday after the Fed’s announcement, but as the news sank in Thursday, stocks tumbled. Investors feared that rate hikes will reduce the future earnings of the tech companies that have been the main drivers of the nearly two-year-old bull market. Adobe Inc. shares fell the most in the week — 15 percent — after reporting projected revenue for the first fiscal quarter all of 2022 that fell short of analysts’ estimates.
“The directional change and the pull forward in the taper schedule and the potential rate hike schedule — this is a velocity change that we’re seeing and that’s really what the market is digesting,” said Anna Han, equity strategist at Wells Fargo Securities, on Bloomberg Television.
Stocks continue to grapple with mixed virus news. A British study found that a previous covid-19 infection only offered 19 percent protection against omicron, but that a booster dose does strengthen the body’s defenses. On Friday, New York set a new daily record with more than 20,000 coronavirus cases. Anthony S. Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, said an omicron surge in the United States is “inevitable.”
On Wednesday, Conference Board consumer confidence data could indicate whether household spending will continue to support economic activity this winter. Markets will be closed Friday in observance of the Christmas holiday.
The Treasury will sell 13-week and 26-week bills on Dec. 20. They yielded 0.056 percent and 0.132 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. The government will also auction four-week and eight-week bills on Dec. 23.
— Bloomberg News