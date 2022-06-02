Placeholder while article actions load

When I moved to London from New York in 2018, I lived in Tower Hill. It might as well have been Wolf Hall. On a corner by my building was the spot where Henry VIII had Thomas More and Thomas Cromwell executed. Across the street was the Tower of London, where two of Henry’s wives, Anne Boleyn and her cousin Catherine Howard, lost their heads.

Among the other privileged folk decapitated in the neighborhood: Robert Devereux, the favorite courtier of Henry’s daughter, Elizabeth I; also, her cousin Thomas Howard, who dallied seditiously with another royal relative and rival, Mary, Queen of Scots (who went to the chopping block years later and much farther away). I told friends I wouldn’t be surprised to see blood seeping from the ground after a long rain.

You’re predisposed to magical realism when you get to Britain because the acts of the kings and queens have been euhemerized into mythology. Shakespeare, gunboat diplomacy, colonial education and imperialist commerce have made them object lessons and cautionary tales, as well as entertainment the world over.

Advertisement

Yet the long, benign reign of Queen Elizabeth II has imparted a glow of soft power to the crown. Her seven decades on the throne have bent the arc of royal history away from centuries of mayhem and skulduggery toward more mellow soap operas. The lives and loves of the Windsors stream into our consciousness via Netflix, HBO, Hollywood and YouTube — their tried, if not altogether true, plots get told over and over again, usually twinkling with tiaras and dripping with diamonds.

I gave up resisting the monarchy a long time ago. Not that I had much choice. I was the duty editor at Time magazine the weekend of Aug. 30, 1997, when news broke of a car crash in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris. Only a tiny band of magazine staffers were in town, and we unhappy few dashed to the brink of deadline to tell the doleful tale of Diana.

And, so, the royals were added to my other beats: world news, politics, religion, crime. I became a monarchivist, joining the army of hacks who examine royalty’s every jot and tittle. We served up stories heavy with insinuation because that was all most of us really had — weighing rumors in titillating detail only to dismiss them; seeing motives and conspiracies in the color of frocks, guest lists at weddings, the behavior of corgis and Rottweilers.

Advertisement

Old interviews always provided new fodder. “I’d like to be a queen of people’s hearts, in people’s hearts,” Diana told the BBC, “but I don’t see myself being the queen of this country.” Was she aware that English history had a previous Queen of Hearts? That was Elizabeth Stuart, the popular daughter of James I of England (VI of Scotland), who was briefly queen of Bohemia before enemies deposed her husband. She then lived in exile in the Netherlands, away from the court of her father and brother (who, by the way, also lost his head), even though she was more beloved in England than they were.

Did Diana know whose mantle she was assuming?

Actually, Diana’s death was more dangerous to the Queen than obscure historical allusions. As the monarch hesitated to mourn her wayward but popular ex-daughter-in-law — while the realm heaped flowers in tribute to Diana in front of Buckingham Palace — the House of Windsor appeared to be on the verge of tipping over.

Advertisement

But we know the rest of the story. The Queen listened to the advice of Prime Minister Tony Blair, swallowed her pride and retook control of the narrative: She lowered the flag to mourn Diana, she dimmed her own majesty to eulogize the exile who had displaced her as the most famous woman on earth — and, by doing so, she reclaimed the title. Power gets you what you want, but sometimes you get what you need by relenting.

The dynasty has had a lot to atone for — mostly bad behavior by its menfolk. Elizabeth’s father started the apology tour. Loyal to his memory, she continued his mission. The Queen has so far always managed to master the public waves of emotion that threaten the family.

Somewhere in my apartment in New York City is an envelope containing a 26-year-old dehydrated rose. A friend plucked it from among the flowers that covered London in mourning for Diana. It’s probably next to my copy of a souvenir program of her marriage to Charles. And that’s likely in the box of books on the Windsors and other ruling families that I brought home after I retired from Time in 2013. I wrote an obituary for Prince Philip just before I left. It finally got to run in April 2021.

Advertisement

I only ever saw Diana once, in the early 1990s during a trip to London. Rolls-Royces pulled out of the Imperial War College and in one car, two women half-rotated their wrists in the style the Queen perfected: Diana and Anne, the Princess Royal. It was Remembrance Day.

I have never met the Queen or been in a place where she was even visible from a distance. But I regularly recite the prayer for the Queen’s Majesty in the Book of Common Prayer: “Endue her plenteously with heavenly gifts; grant her in health and wealth long to live; strengthen her that she may vanquish and overcome all her enemies...”

God save the Queen? Thank you. But the Queen can save herself.

More From Writers at Bloomberg Opinion:

• Britain Is Taking School Snobbery to New Heights: Therese Raphael

• Jubilee Parties Won’t Rescue the UK Consumer Economy: Andrea Felsted

• Britain Begins to Think the Unthinkable: Life After the Queen: Martin Ivens

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Howard Chua-Eoan is the international editor of Bloomberg Opinion.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article