WASHINGTON — A random survey of 2,000 Americans has produced a surprisingly strong track record of forecasting the health of the job market over time.

At the moment, it points to a solid job gain for March in the monthly employment report the government will issue Friday. But it suggests that hiring could slow later this year.

The survey, a gauge of consumer confidence produced by the Conference Board, a research group, goes beyond asking respondents about the state of the economy. It also asks whether they think jobs are “plentiful” or “hard to get.”

The collective responses to those questions can foreshadow how job growth and the unemployment rate will move over time. When more people say jobs are plentiful and fewer say they’re hard to get, hiring typically rises.

