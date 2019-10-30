Native American leaders and environmentalists have praised the legislation, saying it would protect irreplaceable sites located beyond park boundaries.
The measure calls for withdrawing nearly 500 square miles (1,280 square kilometers) of federal land holdings. However, it would not apply to parcels belonging to the Navajo Nation or individual tribal members, which make up most of the area within the proposed protection zone.
