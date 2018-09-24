FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2018, file photo, the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Congress is set to pass a crucial spending bill that averts a government shutdown, but there’s one potential obstacle: President Donald Trump. Neither party wants the government to close ahead of the midterm elections that will determine control of Congress, but Trump has made clear his frustration at the lack of money for his long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. He says it is “ridiculous” the wall has yet to be fully funded. (J. Scott Applewhite, File/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Congress is set to pass a crucial spending bill that averts a government shutdown, but there’s one potential obstacle: President Donald Trump.

Neither party wants the government to close ahead of the midterm elections that will determine control of Congress. But Trump has made clear his frustration at the lack of money for his long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. He says it’s “ridiculous” the wall has yet to be fully funded.

With less than a week before a Sept. 30 deadline for a partial shutdown, Republican leaders hope they can get Trump to set aside his frustration about the wall and sign legislation that funds the military and a host of civilian agencies. It also provides a short-term fix to keep the government running through Dec. 7.

