Congress should build on this model. The Build Back Better Act creates a fund to pilot college-completion programs. To qualify for federal grants, states must submit a plan for using the money and commit to providing matching funds after the first year. At $500 million, the size of the new fund is a small fraction of Biden’s original proposal, but it still represents the first-ever federal investment targeted at college completion. The Department of Education should evaluate all programs that receive grants in the initial round and identify the most cost-effective strategies for lifting completion rates. Congress should make additional funds available to those states that help colleges adopt them.