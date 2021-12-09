Nearly 40% of U.S. undergraduates fail to complete their degrees within six years, with the problem most acute among minorities and those enrolled in two-year community colleges. More than seven in 10 Black community-college students fail to earn credentials within six years, with half leaving school altogether. Black and Latino students who attend four-year schools fare slightly better, but still lag far behind other groups. Just half of Black students enrolled in four-year public institutions earn degrees within six years, compared with 80% of Asians and 73% of white students.
Failing to finish college within a reasonable time carries long-term costs. Fewer than 15% of those who leave school before earning a degree ever re-enroll. Students with some college but no degree have lower average salaries and higher unemployment rates than those who graduate; they’re also three times more likely to default on their loans. Stagnant completion rates may be worsening labor shortages in fields such as nursing, manufacturing and construction.
A variety of factors can impede a student’s path to graduation. Poor preparation is one: As many as 60% of all first-year students have to take remedial courses before they even begin earning college credits, losing time many never make up. Adult learners, who make up 40% of current college students, often see their academic progress derailed by child care and work demands. Unplanned financial setbacks can make the cost of school prohibitive for low-income students, even for some who have nearly finished their degrees.
Local efforts to address the crisis have started to deliver results. The most successful is the City University of New York’s ASAP program, started in 2007, which provides low-income full-time students with academic advising, career counseling, free transportation and textbooks, and waivers for tuition costs not covered by financial aid. Of more than 20,000 students who’ve participated, 52% earned an associate’s degree within three years, compared with 25% in a control group. They’re also more likely than their peers to go on to enroll in a four-year institution and receive a bachelor’s degree.
Congress should build on this model. The Build Back Better Act creates a fund to pilot college-completion programs. To qualify for federal grants, states must submit a plan for using the money and commit to providing matching funds after the first year. At $500 million, the size of the new fund is a small fraction of Biden’s original proposal, but it still represents the first-ever federal investment targeted at college completion. The Department of Education should evaluate all programs that receive grants in the initial round and identify the most cost-effective strategies for lifting completion rates. Congress should make additional funds available to those states that help colleges adopt them.
To be sure, the U.S. needs to do more to upgrade its K-12 school system so that students are better prepared before they enroll in college. But that shouldn’t prevent the government from taking modest, evidence-based steps to support those who are already there. Giving more college students the tools necessary to finish what they’ve started is a sensible investment in the country’s future.
