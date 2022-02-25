The first is that, in the short run, Congress should pay attention to the Federal Reserve’s options for discharging its mandate, and aim to support those efforts as best it can. The other is that longer-term fiscal pressures shouldn’t be ignored. The sooner they’re recognized and addressed, the less disruptive the remedies will be.

The immediate problem is an excess of demand relative to available supply. This has caused inflation to surge much more powerfully than most economists expected, confronting the Fed with an extremely delicate challenge — to tighten monetary policy adequately without tipping the economy back into a recession. A top priority for fiscal policy should be to avoid making this task more difficult.

You might ask, why worry? The budget deficit is falling as pandemic programs expire. The surge in inflation helps the arithmetic, as well, by boosting tax revenue. In January, thanks partly to timing effects, the government’s budget was actually in surplus, to the tune of $119 billion. In the first four months of the current fiscal year, the deficit was roughly $250 billion — down from nearly $750 billion in the first four months of fiscal 2021.

Tempting as it is to think otherwise, this doesn’t mean there’s space to deliver fresh stimulus. Regardless of any further fiscal action, the Fed is expecting to raise interest rates starting next month, and the only question is whether its intended gradual increase will be enough to get inflation back under control.

New tax cuts (such as a suspension of the gas tax, proposed by some Democrats with the midterm elections in mind) or increases in short-term net spending (through a repackaged Build Back Better plan, subsidies contained in the America Competes Act recently passed by the House, additional Covid-response spending, and so forth) risk adding to the excess demand that the Fed will soon be struggling to suppress.

In some cases, to be sure, new spending really is necessary. It should be paid for — and genuinely, not by means of the accounting gimmicks the administration has favored up to now.

The longer-term outlook also advises restraint. Granted, the same inflation that’s boosting revenues has also expanded the economy in nominal terms, helping to check the rise in public debt held by the public as a proportion of gross domestic product. Even so, this ratio now stands at close to 100%, the highest it’s been since the 1940s.

Current policy points to ongoing deficits of more than $1 trillion a year for the rest of this decade. The fiscal relief from faster inflation is likely to be temporary. Higher interest rates will increase the cost of servicing the government’s debts. And looming demographic pressures on public spending are enormous, thanks to rapidly rising health-care costs and surging outlays for Social Security. In its most recent long-range forecast, the Congressional Budget Office projected that the ratio of debt to GDP would be roughly 200% by 2050.

A sudden severe tightening of fiscal policy would be unwise while the prospects for the recovery are still in doubt. But confusion over the short-term outlook and the strictly temporary healing powers of inflation don’t make prudent fiscal control any less necessary. Just the opposite. It has never been more important to spend taxpayer dollars cautiously.

