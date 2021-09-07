As a result, few races are truly competitive — and competition is what brings people to the polls. States that are closely divided between Democrats and Republicans end up with lopsided delegations. In Ohio, for instance, Republicans have won 12 out of 16 House seats in every election since the last redistricting, despite never winning much more than half the votes. The saying that legislators now choose their voters more than voters choose their legislators has some truth. One can hardly blame citizens for choosing not to participate.