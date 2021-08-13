In May, Representative Tom Malinowski said he failed to disclose as much as $1 million in trades of medical and technology stocks of companies engaged in the pandemic response. In June, Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, earned millions exercising options on Alphabet Inc. shares. The speaker disclosed the trade in July and said she had no prior knowledge of it. There are no allegations of wrongdoing by the Pelosis, but given the speaker’s broad legislative purview, it makes no sense that she or her husband should own or trade securities. Why risk even the appearance of financial impropriety or conflicts, much less the possibility of wrongdoing?