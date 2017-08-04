This soothing puzzler features smooth jazz and pretty colors — essentially everything you need to take your mind off the world for a moment. Players are faced with sparsely dotted canvases that they must complete by connecting the dots in a particular order. With a sweep or two of your finger, you can turn the puzzling paint dots on the canvas into a colorful answer. But don’t worry if you end up out of order; it’s easy to backtrack, even without turpentine on hand.

“Splashy Dots” is ad-supported. Players can pay for hints, in case they get stuck on a particularly tricky painting. You unlock more paintings as you go, and the game comes with a handful of levels to keep you entertained without spending any money.

Free, for iOS devices .