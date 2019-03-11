HARTFORD, Conn. — A Democratic congressman from Connecticut is praising the inclusion of an additional submarine in President Donald Trump’s budget request.

Trump on Monday proposed a record $4.7 trillion spending plan for the budget year that begins Oct. 1. It proposes building three attack submarines, instead of two, to “build a more lethal and ready Navy.”

U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney says the submarine force is too small and it’s a critical time to increase submarine production.

Courtney and Republican Rep. Rob Wittman, of Virginia, asked the Defense Department in December to include a third submarine in the budget.

Courtney’s district includes submarine manufacturer General Dynamics Electric Boat, which also has a manufacturing facility in Rhode Island.

Trump’s budget seeks to increase military spending but cut back sharply on money for domestic programs.

