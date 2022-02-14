The bad news for both sides is that the Tories have bigger problems than Boris Johnson to solve. One that gets a lot of focus is an underlying fractiousness. In a parliamentary system where power swings between two major parties, tents are broad and naturally accommodate various tribes, which shape-shift over time. It is the leader’s job to keep them around the same table and prevent family squabbles from spilling out onto the street.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Much is made of those differences within the party, especially during moments where the leader is under attack, as in the dying days of Theresa May’s premiership. Johnson now has various factions to appease too.

The so-called one-nation Tories are deeply skeptical of Johnson and worry the public won’t regain lost trust. A group led by arch-Brexiteer Steve Baker is skeptical of Johnson’s net-zero goals and questions whether the prime minister’s plan will come at the expense of economic growth. They also suspect the new northern MPs want more money for schools and hospitals and are less concerned about tax hikes than other Tory tribes. There’s a faction that is more socially conservative, immigration-focused and wants a war on woke, though its numbers aren’t so great.

Of course, a Tory is a Tory, and the focus on tribalism can feel overblown, especially where geographical distinctions are made. Ultimately, this is a party that still believes in a low-tax, light-regulation state. All these groups broadly subscribe to a set of governing principles that have defined the party certainly since Margaret Thatcher. “Without Johnson there would be a reversion to the mean of Thatcherite conservatism, though to some extent mitigated by electoral reality,” says Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

That’s why the second problem for the Tories is the thornier one: Given Britain’s growth and tax trajectory, even a neo-Thatcherite ideal is looking implausible. Johnson has a routine during his weekly parliamentary appearances where his voice rises and he notes with great satisfaction that the U.K. is the fastest growing G7 economy these days. That sounds impressive, but the independent Office for Budget Responsibility has forecast that the U.K. economy will grow in real terms by 1.3% to 1.7% once the rebound is over after next year. “I get the spin but I deeply hope that no one in government believes their own PR,” quipped Tony Danker, head of the Confederation of British Industries, in a speech earlier this month.

By the time the next election comes around, if something doesn’t change, the Conservatives will be the stewards of an economy that grows at a lumbering pace, where taxes are the highest for a generation and many millions are left waiting for treatment at the National Health Service while schools dealing with major learning gaps from the pandemic remain underfunded. Who would vote for that?

The answer, of course, is anyone who believes Labour will do no better. Under Johnson, the party reshaped itself to win over new voters, most notably by signaling a greater willingness to intervene in the economy in order to rebalance opportunity and outcomes so that the more disadvantaged north will benefit.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

All of those changes have made the party exceptionally difficult to oppose. Labour can neither run further to the left on economics nor further to the right on immigration. But rising inflation, the cost-of-living crisis and the impact of health-care rationing will take their toll, and trust is already at a low thanks to Johnson’s string of misjudgments and hard-earned reputation for mendacity. Brexit has hurt the growth outlook, leaving the government with the prospect of borrowing more or increasing taxes by stealth.

The recent levelling up plan that the government published was a serious document with measurable objectives. But change on the scale that Johnson proposes will require resources and a time frame that far exceeds the government’s optimistic estimates. The same is true for the government’s net zero target. That doesn’t mean they aren’t worthy goals, but a disillusioned public could lose faith in them as the gap grows between the rhetoric and the reality. Whoever leads the Tories will have to find ways to stimulate innovation, growth and investment, while delivering on these big objectives.

To be clear, the growing consensus about Boris Johnson’s immediate future could be wrong. The outcome of the police investigation into the Downing Street parties will either pass like a wave of nausea or prove an emetic and force the issue. If he survives that, the next big test will be the May local election. A leadership change over the summer, some argue, would give a new Tory leader time to adjust before the party conference in the autumn.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But there are many Tories who are also deeply uncomfortable with losing another leader so soon, especially one with such proven election-winning abilities. Those who may want to make a move against Johnson know that a coup leader often has a hard time winning the trust of colleagues.

Leadership matters, not least because the person at the top sets the tone and the direction of policy. At the moment, keeping Johnson as leader feels like trying to ski with boots that cut your circulation — it’s neither enjoyable nor particularly safe. But removing the source of pressure won’t alleviate all the pain facing the Tory Party. With or without Boris, the Conservatives are on icier slopes now than they have been for a long time.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Therese Raphael is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. She was editorial page editor of the Wall Street Journal Europe.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion