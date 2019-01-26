FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2018 file photo, Ann Coulter participates in the “AAA: Ask Ann Anything” panel at Politicon at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles. President Donald Trump defended himself Saturday from a conservative backlash that he himself unleashed when he ended the 35-day-old partial government shutdown without money for his promised border wall. Coulter, a big supporter of a barrier on the southern border, called Trump the “biggest wimp” ever to occupy the Oval Office. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File) (Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — No retreat, no surrender is how President Donald Trump frames his decision to temporarily reopen the government while still pursuing a border wall deal.

Some of his conservative backers have a different take, using words like “pathetic” and “wimp.”

Other Trump supporters seem willing to give Trump the benefit of the doubt, while insisting that any ultimate government funding deal the president signs must include money for a wall.

Trump defended himself Saturday from the conservative backlash to his decision to end the 35-day partial government shutdown without money for his promised border wall.

He says if he doesn’t get a fair deal from Congress, the government will shut down again on Feb. 15 or he will use his executive authority to address problems on the southern U.S. border.

