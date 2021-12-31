I have been through a few yield-curve flattening cycles and every one is accompanied by a raft of dumb analysis. The first is the mechanics behind the measurements. The convention is to use the difference in yields between two- and 10-year U.S. Treasury notes, but there are some annoying purists that always come out of the woodwork and say that you should really use three- or six-month Treasury bill rates instead of two-year yields. Typically it takes longer for the curve to invert when bills are used as the benchmark, which gives people hope that a recession is further in the future than they think.