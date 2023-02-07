Consol Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CANONSBURG, Pa. — CANONSBURG, Pa. — Consol Energy Inc. (CEIX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $193 million. On a per-share basis, the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $5.39. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.89 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The coal company posted revenue of $637.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $467 million, or $13.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.1 billion.

Consol Energy shares have fallen 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

